BERLIN Oct 27 Volkswagen has raised
its guidance for group revenue this year and is targeting
slightly higher profitability after posting higher autos sales
in the third quarter.
Europe's largest automaker on Thursday said it expected
group revenue to match last year's 213 billion euros ($232
billion) after predicting in July that revenue would fall by as
much as 5 percent this year.
Year-to-date sales of the VW brand swung back to growth on a
6.7 percent gain in September and on a group level posted the
biggest increase in two and a half years last month, helped by
strong demand in China and Europe.
Volkswagen (VW) also said the group operating margin may
come in at the upper end of a 5-6 percent target range before
special items. It previously forecast the profitability
benchmark would fall within that corridor.
Global sales may slightly exceed last year's 9.93 million
deliveries thanks to strong growth in China, it said, keeping to
its previous guidance.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
