* Q3 op profit down 19 pct to 2.34 bln euros, as expected
* Q3 VW group sales up 27 pct to 48.9 bln euros
* Q3 VW group deliveries up 13 pct to 2.3 mln cars
* Shares up 4.1 pct, among biggest gains on Germany's DAX
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Oct 24 Volkswagen's
third-quarter profit fell by a fifth as the deepening slump in
Europe's car market caught up with the region's biggest auto
maker and it invested in a technology overhaul aimed at
extending its lead.
The German group is less exposed to austerity-hit Europe
than rivals like PSA Peugeot Citroen, Fiat and Renault and has
been leveraging strong sales elsewhere to offer cut-price deals
that have helped it to gain market share in its home region.
Still, a downturn in Europe's new car market, which shrank
at its fastest pace for a year in September, is filtering
through to Volkswagen (VW), which makes more than a third of its
deliveries in western Europe.
Operating profit dropped to 2.34 billion euros ($3.04
billion) in the third quarter from 2.89 billion a year earlier,
VW said on Wednesday.
That was in line with analyst expectations, though, and they
expect profits to rebound when VW starts to reap the benefits of
its technology revamp.
"VW is holding up well in an increasingly tough
environment," Metzler Bank analyst Juergen Pieper said.
VW's preferred shares were up 4.1 percent to 152.45 euros by
1200 GMT, one of the biggest rises on Germany's benchmark DAX
index. The shares had fallen around 4 percent over the last
month on concerns over darkening economic skies.
Benefiting from a strong performance in overseas markets
like the United States and China, VW reaffirmed goals to
increase group vehicle sales and revenue for 2012, and to match
last year's operating profit of a record 11.27 billion euros.
Company sources said, however, that Wolfsburg-based VW has
cut a global production target to 9.4 million cars this year -
up on last year's output of 8.5 million but short of the goal
originally set for 2012 of about 9.7 million.
VW, whose brands include Audi and Skoda, is aiming to
increase annual global deliveries to at least 10 million
vehicles by 2018, when it wants to replace Toyota Motor Corp
as the world's biggest car maker.
COST OF TECHNOLOGY
Third-quarter results were burdened by the cost of rolling
out a new car platform, or architecture, to factories to
assemble as many as 3.5 million small and medium-sized vehicles
including the Golf hatchback and the CC coupe.
Finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch has previously said the
costs of the technology, which may absorb about 15 billion euros
through 2016, could peak in the July-September quarter when VW
started to build a new version of its best-selling Golf model,
due to hit showrooms on Nov. 10.
"The modular toolkit system will have an increasingly
positive effect on the group's cost structure in the future," VW
said in its results report.
Net cash reserves fell to 9.2 billion euros from 14.9
billion euros at the end of June, following VW's purchase of the
second half of sports-car maker Porsche AG on Aug. 1 and luxury
division Audi's acquisition of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati.
Full consolidation of Porsche's auto-making operations in
VW's accounts will boost VW's full-year financial results by
about 11 billion euros this year, VW has said, without
specifying which financial metric it means
($1 = 0.7714 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters
and Mark Potter)