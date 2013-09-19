* Magazine had said CFO warned VW could miss its targets
* VW says magazine has no foundation
* Says sticks with outlook
* VW shares down 2.3 pct, underperform market
(Recasts with company's denial, adds further details on
financial target)
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Volkswagen denied
a report that Europe's biggest carmaker was at risk of missing
its financial targets, saying it was fully committed to its
outlook.
"Volkswagen AG sticks with its statements on the future
development of the company's business," the carmaker said on
Thursday.
German magazine Manager Magazin earlier cited company
sources as saying Volkswagen's Chief Financial Officer Hans
Dieter Poetsch had warned VW managers that the company might
fall short of its targets.
Higher than expected costs for VW's new modular assembly
architecture (MQB) are weighing on profit margins, Manager
Magazin had said, citing company sources.
It had also said that several new models such as the Touran
van and the Tiguan compact SUV were expected to be less
profitable than previous versions of the models.
Volkswagen said the report was "without any foundation".
Shares in Volkswagen turned negative on the report and
traded 2.3 percent lower at 176.90 euros by 1425 GMT. They were
the second-biggest decliners on Germany's blue-chip DAX index
, which was up 0.5 percent.
VW wants to surpass General Motors Co and Toyota
Motor Corp to become the world's biggest carmaker by no
later than 2018, aiming to sell more than 10 million cars per
year.
It also aims to boost its group pretax profit margin to more
than 8 percent by 2018 from 6 percent last year.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz and Elaine Hardcastle)