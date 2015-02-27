* VW keeps 5.5-6.5 pct EBIT margin target
* But "no guarantee" that 2015 will be success -CFO
* Shares up 0.3 percent
* VW initiates management changes to back profitability push
(Adds peers comparison, management changes)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Feb 27 Volkswagen stuck to
its guidance for operating profit even after delivering record
earnings last year, saying falling demand in key markets may
weigh on its business.
VW, in contrast to rivals, said its operating margin may
fall this year, giving a target range of 5.5 to 6.5 percent
after reaching 6.3 percent last year.
"Given the subdued growth prospects in regions outside
China, there is no guarantee that 2015 will be a successful
year, either for the industry or for VW," finance chief Hans
Dieter Poetsch said on Friday.
Shares in Europe's largest carmaker fell almost 6 percent
before recovering to finish 0.3 percent higher at 225.5 euros.
The European autos index was up 0.9 percent.
"I find the outlook very conservative. It's almost identical
to last year's although currency markets are more positive than
a year ago and demand for cars is also a touch better," said
Metzler Bank automotive analyst Juergen Pieper.
Volkswagen raised its forecast for revenue, saying it could
exceed last year's record 202 billion euros by as much as 4
percent, but stuck to its 2015 group operating margin target.
In contrast, Toyota raised its profit guidance as
it anticipates record earnings while Peugeot - which
only survived the European slump after a multi-billion share
issue - raised a key cash-flow goal after narrowing its net loss
in 2014.
VW has said it is bracing for a tough year after sales at
its namesake brand, accounting for about 60 percent of group
deliveries, fell for a fourth month in January with demand
shrinking in key European and Chinese markets.
VW's 2014 operating profit rose more than expected, by 8.8
percent to a record 12.7 billion euros ($14.2 billion) on
double-digit gains in sales of luxury Audi and Porsche models.
To help profits, VW is aiming to shrink the number of
components used in models including the top-selling Golf and is
ceasing some unprofitable vehicles such as the Eos convertible.
But analysts have said VW's profitability gains are not
keeping pace with its rapid expansion, which in 2014 helped the
company meet a 10 million auto-sales goal four years early.
Although its coffers were boosted by record sales and
profit, VW proposed to raise the dividend to 4.86 euros per
preferred share from 4.06 euros, less than expected by
analysts.
WINTERKORN SUCCESSION
VW, which aims to cut costs at its core passenger-car brand
by 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) per year from 2017, initiated
changes in its top management to push for greater profitability.
Former BMW executive Herbert Diess will join
Wolfsburg-based VW on July 1, three months earlier than planned,
to head up operations at the troubled namesake brand.
Separately, the 20-member panel also appointed Porsche CEO
Matthias Mueller to the management board as of March 1, giving
him equal status to Audi CEO Rupert Stadler who has been on the
management board since 2010. Audi is VW's key profit driver.
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has yet to decide whether
he will want to serve beyond 2016 when his contract runs out.
Mueller may take special responsibility for sports cars on
the nine-member panel, newly-hired ex-Daimler
executive Andreas Renschler will oversee trucks and BMW's
Herbert Diess will look after volume-brand operations when he
takes the helm of VW's core mass-market brand in October, a
company source said.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Elaine Hardcastle)