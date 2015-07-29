* FY sales forecast lowered to flat from a moderate rise
* VW expects China sales growth to grind to halt
* Operating profit rises in Q2
* Keeps FY profit, revenue forecasts
* Grappling with "fierce competition" -CFO
(Adds China sales and profit estimate, analyst comment)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 29 Volkswagen lowered
its global sales forecast on Wednesday and said it was braced
for stagnant volumes in China, after years of double-digit
growth in its biggest market.
The German carmaker, which overtook Toyota as the
world's largest carmaker by sales in the first half of this
year, has long seen China as a stable source of revenue to fund
global expansion.
But finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said profits from VW's
two Chinese joint ventures could even drop this year below 2014
levels amid a shift to lower-priced cars, as demand in is
increasingly driven by rural, less wealthy Chinese regions.
Last year VW sold over a third of its record 10.1 million
vehicles in China.
"China is going to be a massive problem" for VW, said
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton who rates the stock
"outperform." "Present trends are worrying, with a substantial
fall in profit per unit in China."
The German group scaled back its expectations, predicting
full-year sales to be flat on year-ago levels, having previously
forecast a "moderate" increase.
While VW has just achieved its long-held ambition of
becoming the world's largest carmaker three years ahead of
target, it also endured a leadership crisis this year. It is now
looking for a new chairman and has shelved decisions on a new
company structure until September.
"Dependence on China reinforces the need to tackle
underperformance in other markets," said Stefan Bratzel, head of
the Center of Automotive Management think-tank near Cologne. "VW
cannot afford to delay work on structural problems."
Shares in Wolfsburg-based VW closed down 2.3 percent on
Wednesday, whereas Germany's DAX index gained 0.3
percent. The STOXX Europe 600 automotive index fell 0.3
percent.
While investors were unnerved by the cut in the sales
forecast, VW's results for the second quarter were upbeat,
mirroring rival carmakers.
Improving demand in the higher-margin western European
market and cost cuts helped VW raise group operating profit to
3.49 billion euros ($3.85 billion) for the quarter, which does
not include earnings from Chinese joint ventures, matching
average estimates in a Reuters poll.
French peer PSA Peugeot Citroen on Wednesday swung
back into profit for the first half on cost cuts after three
years of losses, and Germany's Daimler posted record
quarterly earnings last week.
VW's steps to increase cost savings at the VW brand to 5
billion euros a year by 2017 are progressing well, said Poetsch,
citing further savings from an accelerating push into modular
production.
VW is shifting more production to its new cost-cutting
modular platform, which it expects to produce 7 million units by
2018 from about 2 million last year.
Group operating profit is set to rise by 13 percent next
year to 15.4 billion euros from an estimated 13.6 billion in
2015, the Reuters poll forecast.
Separately, VW stuck to its guidance for an operating margin
range of 5.5 to 6.5 percent this year, after 6.3 percent in
2014, and still expects annual revenue to rise as much as 4
percent from 202.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
