* Q2 op profit 3.28 bln euros vs average f'cast of 3.20 bln
* H1 group deliveries up 8.9 percent to 4.45 million autos
* Affirms goals for higher revenue, flat oper profit
* Shares down 2 pct vs 1.2 pct sector drop
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 26 Germany's Volkswagen AG
suffered a slowdown in underlying profit growth in
the second quarter, as costs of a technology overhaul and
Europe's deepening debt crisis weighed on the car maker's
earnings.
Operating profit grew 3.4 percent to 3.28 billion euros ($4
billion), less than the 10 percent achieved in the first quarter
but beating an average analyst forecast of 3.20 billion, as
earnings increased at luxury marque Audi and VW's
namesake brand - the group's two biggest divisions.
Shares in VW, maker of models ranging from the Up city car
to the Bentley Continental ultra-luxury sedan, were down 2
percent at 130.75 euros by 1021, while the European sector as a
whole was down 1.2 percent.
"VW's broad global presence and its cost-saving production
patterns are the best recipe during a crisis," said Frank
Schwope, an analyst at Hanover-based NordLB. "The results are
strong but sales gains may slow in the second half, even at VW."
Europe's largest car maker increased first-half deliveries
across its multi-brand group by 8.9 percent to 4.45 million
autos. The Wolfsburg-based company has a goal of boosting sales
to 10 million vehicles by 2018 and to surpass Toyota Motor Corp
and General Motors Co to become the world's
biggest car maker.
"Our strong position in international markets will enable us
to outperform the market as a whole, despite the challenging
environment," said VW Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn
in a statement.
Winterkorn's success in leading VW meant he enjoyed a near
doubling of his pay last year to 17.5 million euros including
bonuses, making him the top-earning chief of any of Germany's
top 30 companies.
GROWING SALES
Benefiting from expanding operations in China, the United
States and eastern Europe, VW's second-quarter group revenue
surged 19.2 percent to 48.05 billion euros, reflecting growing
sales of models such as the VW Tiguan and Audi Q3 compact SUVs
and Audi's A6 sedan.
The manufacturer reaffirmed its view that deliveries and
revenue will increase this year, while repeating a goal to match
last year's record operating profit of 11.3 billion euros.
VW's results suggest the group is weathering the crisis
while mass market rivals including Ford Motor Co and PSA
Peugeot Citroen are floundering.
Ford on Wednesday almost doubled the loss it expects to
incur in austerity-strapped European markets this year to more
than $1 billion, a situation that will cause overall operating
earnings to fall rather than hold steady in 2012.
Battling with overcapacity and sagging demand, Peugeot
posted a 662 million euro first-half auto-division loss as it
plans to weed out 8,000 French jobs and close a factory near
Paris. Europe's No. 2 car maker had already announced 6,000
European redundancies last year.
Conversely VW's Spanish division Seat managed to shrink its
quarterly operating loss by more than half to 13 million euros
while boosting deliveries 20 percent to 119,000 vehicles.
Yet VW is also bracing for a tougher second half as sagging
customer demand and growing discounts hurt manufacturers. VW's
six-month group deliveries in western Europe excluding Germany
declined 5.7 percent.
VW is engaged in pricing actions to promote the expiring
Golf hatchback ahead of an overhauled version of its
best-selling model due to hit showrooms in the final quarter.
The company is faced with upfront costs for a new
architecture to assemble small and medium-sized vehicles that
may absorb about 15 billion euros of costs through 2016, almost
a quarter of total planned group spending of 62.4 billion on
plants, products and equipment.
"The new modular building kit places a considerable weight
on earnings in the short run but will prove a boon over time,"
NordLB's Schwope said.
The new technology will enhance VW's use of
component-sharing and help reduce production costs 20 percent
and assembly times 30 percent, VW has said.