BRIEF-Seafarms Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN May 8 German automaker Volkswagen increased group sales in the United States by 11.6 percent between January and April to 194,000 cars, Finance Chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said in an online presentation to U.S. bankers published on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.