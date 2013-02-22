BERLIN Feb 22 Volkswagen posted its
highest-ever operating profit last year as gains from record
vehicle sales outweighed costs of an engineering revamp.
Group operating profit rose 2.1 percent to 11.5 billion
euros ($15.21 billion), the Wolfsburg-based car maker said on
Friday, exactly in line with a forecast by 13 analysts in a
Reuters survey.
VW increased global deliveries 11.2 percent last year to a
record 9.1 million vehicles, mainly powered by demand from the
United States, China and Eastern Europe.
