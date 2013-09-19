BRIEF-Fogo De Chao files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Volkswagen finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch has warned that Europe's biggest carmaker is at risk of missing its 2015 targets if it does not step up cost cuts, a German magazine said.
The ramp-up of Volkswagen's modular assembly architecture (MQB) has been more expensive than expected, which is weighing on profit margins, Manager Magazin said, citing company sources.
In an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, it said Poetsch made his comments to Volkswagen managers at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany on Sept. 13.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz)
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: