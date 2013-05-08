BRIEF-Seafarms Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 8 Porsche AG : * Says global April deliveries up 21 percent at over 15,200 vehicles * Says global January-April deliveries up 21.1 percent at 52,241 vehicles
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.