BERLIN, July 23 Volkswagen's chief
executive said on Wednesday that the multi-brand automotive
group "urgently" needs higher profit to help fund future
expansion.
"Over the short-term, we urgently need more efficiency and
higher profit," CEO Martin Winterkorn told a staff gathering at
VW's main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.
His comments echo plans to cut costs by 5 billion euros
($6.73 billion) a year from 2017 at the VW passenger-car brand
as part of efforts to streamline work processes at the
carmaker's biggest division.
