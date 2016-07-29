BERLIN, July 29 Germany's MAN SE on
Friday said first-half profit jumped to 236 million euros
($261.5 million) from 15 million a year earlier on cost cuts at
its main truck division and a strong European commercial
vehicles market.
Truck operations at Volkswagen-owned MAN, which also makes
diesel engines and turbines, swung back to profit in the
January-to-June period, posting a gain of 152 million euros
after a 74 million euro loss, the Munich-based company said.
MAN last year initiated a restructuring programme to
reshuffle production at European truck plants and cut 1,800 jobs
as part of Volkswagen's efforts to revive profit
from truck operations and align MAN more closely with Swedish
unit Scania.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
