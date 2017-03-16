March 16 Volkswagen division MAN expects operating profit to rise significantly in the fiscal year 2017, as the company continues its diesel-engine unit restructuring, which started in September.

The German truck maker said on Thursday its operating profit rose to 204 million euros ($219 million) in 2016, up from 92 million in the previous year.

($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Maria Sheahan)