BERLIN May 3 Volkswagen's
second-quarter group operating profit may be similar to the 4.37
billion euros ($4.77 billion) achieved in the first three months
of the year, finance chief Frank Witter said.
Asked during an earnings call on Wednesday whether
Volkswagen (VW) may be able to report a higher underlying profit
(EBIT) in the April-to-June period as has often happened in past
years, Witter said VW was rather bracing for second-quarter EBIT
to be similar to the first-quarter result, citing risks such as
Brexit and volatile world markets.
Separately, Witter said VW had so far seen cash outflows
worth 8 billion euros to pay for fines, vehicle buybacks and
repairs related to its diesel emissions scandal.
VW is bracing for outflows in the "double-digit billion-euro
range" this year, it said earlier on Wednesday.
The carmaker still expects that the 22.6 billion euros it
has set aside will cover all dieselgate costs.
Europe's biggest automaker is in the midst of reviewing its
portfolio of assets and brands but will not comment on rumours
of sales such as motorcycle maker Ducati, the CFO said.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
