* Q1 op. profit 3.33 bln eur, near top end of forecasts
* Q1 VW brand operating margin 2 pct vs 1.8 pct year ago
* Seat division has first quarterly profit in 7 years
(Adds Porsche outlook and China operations)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 29 Cost cutting and an improving
European car market helped Volkswagen post
higher-than-expected profit in the first quarter, easing the
pressure on management following the shock ouster of
long-standing chairman Ferdinand Piech.
Four days after Piech quit in a showdown with his chief
executive, Europe's largest automaker reported a 17 percent rise
in operating profit and the first quarterly increase in earnings
for seven years at Spanish division Seat.
Operating profit reached 3.33 billion euros ($3.65 billion),
Volkswagen (VW) said on Wednesday, close to the top end of
forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts and well above the
average estimate of 3.12 billion euros.
With Piech raising question marks about CEO Martin
Winterkorn's ability to drive through improvements at VW,
analysts were particularly relieved by signs of progress with
the group's modular production strategy which aims to use a core
range of components across a wide variety of models.
"These are good numbers," Bankhaus Metzler's Juergen Pieper
said. "The modular production strategy is progressing and
tailwinds may grow over the course of the year," he said, citing
positive currency effects and cost savings at the core VW brand.
Earnings were boosted by a strengthening economic recovery
in Europe -- destination of 40 percent of the group's auto sales
-- and by progress in the VW brand's drive to cut costs by 5
billion euros a year by 2017.
Porsche, accounting for almost a quarter of group earnings,
on Wednesday raised its profit guidance after posting
better-than-expected results, citing favourable currency moves.
The yuan's strength against the euro helped profit to surge
29 percent at VW's two joint ventures in China, its biggest
market, even though group sales only edged up 2 percent, finance
chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said on a conference call.
CHALLENGING YEAR
However, a slowdown in emerging economies, falling
deliveries in the United States and a collapse in Russian demand
pose challenges for VW and still leave questions over
Winterkorn's strategy.
The underperformance of the VW brand in the United States
and Latin America was one factor leading Piech to provoke the
two-week confrontation with VW's CEO that ended up forcing the
chairman to resign.
The group said cost cuts boosted earnings by "a low
triple-digit million-euro" amount at the VW brand between
January and March, lifting the brand's operating margin to 2
percent from 1.8 percent -- still far off its 6 percent
long-term goal.
"We have always emphasized that 2015 will be a challenging
year for the automotive industry as a whole, and also for us,"
Winterkorn said. "Our key figures show that the VW group remains
on course, despite the headwinds."
The German group still expects higher unit sales, revenue
and an operating margin between 5.5 and 6.5 percent this year,
after it reached 6.3 percent last year.
"The environment is getting better, there's a good chance
they'll raise their margin target," Bankhaus Metzler's Pieper
said.
VW shares, which initially gained as much as 2.2 percent,
traded 3.4 percent lower at 1500 GMT in line with the European
stock market.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz.; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan and Mark Potter)