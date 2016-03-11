FRANKFURT, March 11 The Volkswagen Group said deliveries in February reached 693,300 vehicles, a drop of 1.2 percent compared with the year-earlier month, in the wake of revelations that the carmaker cheated on exhaust emissions tests.

The Volkswagen Group delivered 312,000 new vehicles to customers in Europe in February, an increase of 5.7 percent compared with the previous year and 62,300 vehicles in the North America region.

Deliveries in China were affected by the late Chinese New Year. At 227,400 units, the Volkswagen Group maintained deliveries at approximately the same level as the previous year. In total, new registrations in the Asia-Pacific region in January and February rose by 5.7 percent.

"The Volkswagen Group and its brands made a stable start to the new year. Europe in particular saw positive development in February. However, the situation remains tense in some regions. The overall economic situation in Brazil, for example, is still challenging," Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)