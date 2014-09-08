FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Volkswagen's
premium brand Audi said deliveries of passenger cars rose 5.6
percent in August, to 125,300 vehicles, as strong sales in the
United States and China helped offset a sharp drop in deliveries
in Germany.
Audi's next generation A3 model saw sales rise by 63.5
percent compared with the year-earlier period, and sales of its
Q3 offroader rose 40 percent, thanks to the popularity of
smaller vehicles.
Sales in Europe fell 7.1 percent, weighed down by a 26.6
percent drop in deliveries in its home market, while deliveries
in the United States and China rose by 22.1 percent and 10.2
percent respectively.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)