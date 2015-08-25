BRIEF-IJM Plantations says produced FFB 106,926 mt in April
* April FFB produced 106,926 mt; April crude palm oil produced 18,945 mt; April palm kernel producted 3,601 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2pg8ILS) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Aug 25 German carmaker Volkswagen's group vehicle sales fell 3.7 percent in July and were down 1 percent over the January to July period, hurt by weak markets in China, Russia and Brazil.
"The overall economic situations in China, Russia and Brazil remain difficult. As before, the Volkswagen group has not been entirely immune to these developments at the beginning of the second half," head of group sales Christian Klingler said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas)
* April FFB produced 106,926 mt; April crude palm oil produced 18,945 mt; April palm kernel producted 3,601 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2pg8ILS) Further company coverage:
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: