FRANKFURT, April 28 Volkswagen's vehicle sales across the entire group have been very positive, supervisory board member Olaf Lies told German radio Deutschlandfunk on Thursday, adding that he was optimistic about the future of the group.

Volkswagen has been struggling to move beyond an emissions scandal that has disrupted its global business and sullied its reputation. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Tina Bellon)