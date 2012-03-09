BERLIN, March 9 Volkswagen,
Europe's largest car maker, saw a 15 percent rise in global
sales in February, it reported on Friday, as strong demand for
vehicles in China and the United States offset declining
deliveries in western Europe.
Sales by the VW group, which includes the Audi luxury brand,
Czech division Skoda and Spanish unit Seat, increased to 642,300
vehicles last month, to take its total sales in the first two
months of the year to 1.29 million vehicles, a rise of 7.7
percent. That's faster than the world market's growth which was
running at 6 percent in January and February.
"We will remain vigilant over the coming months in spite of
this clear upward trend and are keeping a very close eye on the
markets, especially in western Europe," VW's sales chief
Christian Klingler said.
VW, which is striving to become the world's biggest and most
profitable auto manufacturer by 2018, sold a record 8.2 million
vehicles last year, 14 percent more than in 2010. Full-year net
profit more than doubled to 15.8 billion euros ($20.97 billion),
reflecting gains from the valuation of VW's options in German
sports-car maker Porsche.
VW's Chinese sales increased 13 percent in the first two
months to 397,400 vehicles while U.S. deliveries surged 37
percent to 76,000. Conversely, sales in western Europe excluding
VW's German home-market fell 7 percent to 281,200.