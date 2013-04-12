* Flat y-o-y performance weakest month since December 2009

* Group sales +0.2 pct at 864,500 vehicles last month

* China group sales +11 pct to 262,500 cars in March

* March shows markets becoming even more difficult-VW (Adds background, detail)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, April 12 Monthly sales by Volkswagen grew at their weakest rate in over three years, evidence of a spreading slowdown in car markets beyond sickly Europe.

The sales chief of the world's third-largest automaker said almost all regions outside North America and China were hit by uncertainty that was "in some cases considerable", particularly in Europe.

"The data for March clearly show that the markets are becoming even more difficult," Christian Klingler said in a statement.

Europe's auto market last year plumbed lows not seen in nearly two decades after governments, banks, corporations and households from Madrid to Rome all tried to shed heavy debts at the same time, accelerating an economic recession and reducing demand for big ticket items like cars.

VW's deliveries to customers in March almost stalled, edging higher by just 0.2 percent to 864,500 vehicles as 11 percent growth in China helped offset weakness in Europe.

VW last posted a weaker monthly performance in December 2009, when group sales declined 9 percent year on year, according to a spokesman.

Over the first quarter, volumes rose 5.1 percent to 2.27 million vehicles, driven by a 21 percent gain in China, the group's single largest market.

Larger rivals Toyota and General Motors have yet to publish quarterly sales figures but Hanover-based analyst Frank Schwope of NordLB believes VW will overtake GM this year in size.

"Volkswagen won't likely be able to maintain its current 5 percent growth rate for the year. I think we will be looking at something closer to 3 percent with some 9.6-9.7 million vehicles sold, but that should still be enough to surpass GM," Schwope said.

SEAT BARELY MOVES NEEDLE

VW's own brand sold nearly 600,000 vehicles to Chinese customers in the first three months, up 24 percent, while VW marques Audi and Skoda added 100,000 and almost 58,000 cars respectively.

"In the midterm we are planning to increase the number of dealers to more than 3,000 to get closer to our customers," said Jochem Heizmann, Chief Executive of Volkswagen Group China, in a separate statement.

Last year 2,054 dealers sold Volkswagen vehicles in China.

Volkswagen's ailing Seat brand, which completed its first year in China last month, delivered just 539 cars during the first quarter.

Toyota, the world's largest carmaker last year, is due to publish first-quarter sales volume data on April 24, while GM expects to publish theirs sometime next week. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Cowell)