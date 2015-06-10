BERLIN, June 10 Sales at Volkswagen's
core division fell for a seventh time in eight
months in May as slowing momentum in China and declines in Latin
America outweighed gains in Europe.
Deliveries at VW's namesake brand, which accounts for 60
percent of group sales, dropped 5.9 percent year-on-year to
499,500 models, VW said on Wednesday, noting the drop was
exacerbated by two fewer working days.
Except for February, when brand sales held steady at 413,700
cars, deliveries at VW's biggest auto division by sales and
revenue have slid in every month since last October.
Adjusted for selling days, last month's decline was in line
with the 4.8 percent drop seen in April, which was the largest
decline in several years, a spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW
said.
The drop may foreshadow further gloom at group level after
overall VW sales, including at luxury division Audi and Czech
unit Skoda, fell in April for the first time since December
2009.
Europe's largest automaker is seeking to draw up a new
company structure to help raise profitability and tackle
underperformance abroad. It is due to publish group-wide
deliveries for May on Friday.
