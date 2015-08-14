* Audi falls behind BMW, Mercedes for 2nd month in July
* Mercedes draws level with Audi after seven months
* Audi China sales fall for 3rd month
BERLIN, Aug 14 Sales of Audi cars are losing
momentum as demand for Volkswagen's luxury brand
slumps in China, causing it to slip behind German rivals BMW and
Mercedes-Benz.
Audi deliveries rose 1.4 percent in July to 146,100 cars as
gains in Europe and the United States offset a 12.5 percent
plunge in China, the VW division's largest market, the carmaker
said on Friday.
However, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have now
outsold Audi for two months in a row. They had July deliveries
of 147,513 cars and 149,753 cars respectively.
It was the first month this year that Mercedes has come out
on top. Audi has ranked as the world's second largest luxury
carmaker by sales since 2011.
"The market situation in China has remained challenging as
expected, exacerbated by the stock market turmoil," Audi sales
chief Luca de Meo said. Audi sells almost a third of its cars in
China.
Strong demand for a raft of redesigned models has enabled
Mercedes-Benz to draw level with Audi after seven months of the
year, with both selling 1.048 million cars. That compares with
1.079 million at BMW.
Munich-based BMW, which has kept the luxury sales crown for
a decade, last year outsold Audi by 70,000 vehicles. Audi's lead
over Mercedes-Benz fell by a fifth to 91,000 autos, according to
company data.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)