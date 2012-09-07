FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German carmaker Volkswagen
has cut its expectations for full-year sales by
300,000 vehicles, spooked by the stubbornly weak European
economy, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.
The paper cited company sources as saying that Volkswagen
has reduced its expectations for sales in Europe alone by
250,000 vehicles.
A spokesman for Volkswagen, which has not published any
vehicle sales targets, declined to comment on the report.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, said last month that
its group deliveries rose by 9.1 percent in the first eight
months of 2012, to 5.19 million euros ($6.56 million), but
warned that the economic situation in Western Europe was still
tense.
On Sunday, Volkswagen had denied a German magazine report
that it was bracing for a slump in the economy and had told
suppliers it was considering cutting production by 10 percent in
the European autumn.
A spokesman said at the time that the situation in some
markets was "tense" and the coming months would be
"significantly more difficult and demanding". But the Volkswagen
spokesman said on Friday that the company was still doing well.
In the second quarter through June, Volkswagen had suffered
a slowdown in underlying profit growth, partly because Europe's
deepening debt crisis weighed on its earnings.
($1=0.7915 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)