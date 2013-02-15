BRIEF-Misonoza Theatrical to issue new shares through private placement
* Says it will issue 602,000 new shares at the price of 500 yen per share, or for 301 million yen in total, through private placement
FRANKFURT Feb 15 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday that group sales rose 14.9 percent in January to 749,900 vehicles, powered by demand from China.
"In particular the sizeable increase in China - due to the later date set for the Chinese New Year - helped the Volkswagen Group achieve this January performance," board member Christian Klingler said in a statement.
"For February, we expect a decline in deliveries in China as a result of this special effect," he added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Says it will issue 602,000 new shares at the price of 500 yen per share, or for 301 million yen in total, through private placement
* Says sales achieved by co in May 2017 are 20 percent higher compared to sales in correspondng month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: