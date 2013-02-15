FRANKFURT Feb 15 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday that group sales rose 14.9 percent in January to 749,900 vehicles, powered by demand from China.

"In particular the sizeable increase in China - due to the later date set for the Chinese New Year - helped the Volkswagen Group achieve this January performance," board member Christian Klingler said in a statement.

"For February, we expect a decline in deliveries in China as a result of this special effect," he added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)