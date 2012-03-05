GENEVA, March 5 Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said strong vehicle deliveries at the start of the year mean Europe's largest auto maker is on track to reach its goal of becoming the global number one.

"Vehicle deliveries during the first two months show convincingly that VW has what it takes," Winterkorn said referring to the German auto maker's goal.

Winterkorn was speaking at an event in Geneva on the eve of the auto show.

In January, Volkswagen Group recorded vehicle deliveries of 652,500. Sales momentum had continued in February, Winterkorn said, without giving a specific number.

VW, already Europe's largest car maker, aims to sell more than 10 million vehicles by 2018 and achieve a pre-tax profit margin north of 8 percent, which would equate to a return on investment in their core Automotive Division of over 16 percent. (Reporting By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer in Paris; writing by Edward Taylor)