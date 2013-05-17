FRANKFURT May 17 Monthly sales by Volkswagen , the world's third largest carmaker, picked up the pace again in April after growing at their slowest rate in over three years a month earlier.

The Wolfsburg-based group said on Friday deliveries to customers rose 7.2 percent to 784,600 vehicles last month. In March, sales had edged up 0.2 percent.

"Nevertheless, the market environment remains difficult, and is very challenging in some world regions. The economic crisis in Europe in particular is having an increasing impact on the automobile industry," sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement.

For the first four months of 2013, volumes rose 5.6 percent to 3.05 million vehicles, driven by an 18.4 percent gain in China, the group's single largest market.

