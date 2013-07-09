BERLIN, July 9 Germany's Volkswagen
said on Tuesday that sales of its core passenger-car brand edged
up 0.5 percent in June to 501,000 cars, spurred by deliveries of
the new Golf hatchback.
Half-year sales of the VW namesake brand rose 4.4 percent to
2.91 million autos, with gains in Asia and North America
offsetting a 7.1 percent drop in Europe.
"The challenges on difficult global markets, especially the
considerable uncertainties in Europe, will undoubtedly continue
to have a significant impact in the second half of the year,"
sales chief Christian Klingler said.
