BRIEF-Carnival Corp increases quarterly dividend, authorizes additional $1 bln share repurchase program
* Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program
FRANKFURT Nov 1 Volkswagen's U.S. sales dropped 18 percent to 28,129 vehicles in October, the company said in a statement on Friday.
* Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: