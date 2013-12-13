BRIEF-Vita Group responds to Fairfax Media article
* Vtg response to Fairfax Media Article published 4 April 2017
FRANKFURT Dec 13 Volkswagen said on Friday its group vehicle sales rose 4.3 percent in November, boosted by strong growth in China, where sales increased 16.7 percent.
Global sales of cars, sport utility vehicles and vans rose to 828,600 last month from 794,300 the same month a year earlier.
"Our brands enjoyed particularly strong growth in China. However, the challenges on the other world markets remain unchanged," said Volkswagen board member Christian Klingler.
In the January-November period, group auto sales climbed 4.7 percent to 8.68 million vehicles, the company said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Vtg response to Fairfax Media Article published 4 April 2017
April 4 Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -45 pct to 5 pct, or to be 28.2 million yuan to 53.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (51.2 million yuan)