FRANKFURT Aug 14 Germany luxury carmaker Audi said July sales rose 1.4 percent, as a 21 percent surge in deliveries in the United States (U.S.) and robust demand in Europe helped offset a 12.5 percent slump in China when compared with the year-earlier period.

Audi, which is owned by Volkswagen said it had delivered around 146,100 cars in July. The sales drop is partially because Audi is preparing to switch to a newer generation of vehicle, the company said.

Continued strong demand for sport utility vehicles helped lift deliveries of these vehicles by 68 percent in the U.S., Audi said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)