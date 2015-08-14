FRANKFURT Aug 14 Germany luxury carmaker Audi
said July sales rose 1.4 percent, as a 21 percent surge in
deliveries in the United States (U.S.) and robust demand in
Europe helped offset a 12.5 percent slump in China when compared
with the year-earlier period.
Audi, which is owned by Volkswagen said it had
delivered around 146,100 cars in July. The sales drop is
partially because Audi is preparing to switch to a newer
generation of vehicle, the company said.
Continued strong demand for sport utility vehicles helped
lift deliveries of these vehicles by 68 percent in the U.S.,
Audi said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)