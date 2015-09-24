BERLIN, Sept 24 Volkswagen will
dismiss the R&D chiefs of Audi and Porsche and its top manager
in the United States where the carmaker has been found
manipulating diesel emission rules, a senior source said on
Thursday.
Audi R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg, Porsche's Wolfgang Hatz and
VW's U.S. chief executive Michael Horn will be dismissed at a
meeting of the supervisory board on Friday, the source said.
Germany's Bild newspaper earlier on Thursday reported the
dismissals of Hackenberg and Hatz.
VW, Audi and Porsche all declined comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Alexander Ratz and
Kirsti Knolle)