HAMBURG/BERLIN, Sept 24 Germany's embattled carmaker Volkswagen will create a special position for the United States on its management board, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Winfried Vahland, chief executive of VW's Czech division Skoda is the favourite candidate to take charge of VW's operations in the United States, the sources said.

VW's supervisory board will on Friday dismiss the carmaker's current U.S. chief executive, Michael Horn, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Thursday.

