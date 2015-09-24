BERLIN, Sept 24 Volkswagen's
supervisory board will pick the head of sports-car maker Porsche
as its next chief executive to succeed Martin Winterkorn who
resigned on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Mueller, the VW group's former head product strategist, has
a majority on the 20-member supervisory panel which is due to
meet on Friday, the source said.
Winterkorn resigned after almost nine years at the helm of
Europe's biggest carmaker after VW was found manipulating
emission standards in the United States.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)