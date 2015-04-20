BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017
April 20 Volkswagen-owned Scania:
* Scania strengthens its position in the European market
* Says total order bookings amounted to 18,311 (19,032) trucks during Q1 of 2015
* Says demand in Europe for Scania's trucks is good and order bookings rose by 46 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2014 to 12,446 trucks vs year-ago 8,500
* Says order bookings in Latin America decreased by 56 percent and were down 91 percent in Eurasia
* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results