* VW holds 90.5 pct of Scania's equity
* VW aiming for commercial vehicle, Scania, MAN alliance
* Settlement of shares tendered to take place around May 19
* VW drops motion to seek permission for bond issuance
* Scania investors AP4, Skandia Liv accept VW offer
(Adds Swedish investors accepting VW offer, Scania comment)
By Andreas Cremer
HANOVER, Germany/ STOCKHOLM, May 13 Volkswagen's
6.7 billion euro ($9.2 billion) offer for its
Swedish trucks arm Scania has been accepted by
minority shareholders, a big step in the German automaker's plan
to create a trucks alliance to compete in global markets.
Scania's full integration into the German group is vital for
VW's effort to align the Swedish company with MAN SE
and its light commercial-vehicle business, to take on global
leaders Daimler and Volvo AB.
VW said on Tuesday it would control 90.5 percent of Scania's
capital after 27.5 percent of stockholders of the Swedish
company accepted its 200 Swedish crowns ($30.48) per share
offer, exceeding the 90 percent acceptance threshold.
"We can now take the next logical and consistent step in our
strategy to strengthen the operating integration of Scania, MAN
and VW commercial vehicles," Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn
said at VW's annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany.
Earlier on Tuesday, Swedish pensions manager Alecta, the
third-biggest owner of Scania capital with a 2.04 percent stake,
said it would accept VW's offer, reversing its previous stance
and helping to push support for the bid above 90 percent.
VW on April 30 extended the acceptance period until May 16
after failing to reach that level. By pushing cooperation among
the three truck divisions, VW aims to achieve operating profit
synergies of at least 650 million euros per year, though expects
it may take at least a decade to achieve the full potential.
Europe's biggest automotive group is struggling to replicate
in trucks the success of its multi-brand strategy in passenger
cars, where it makes vehicles ranging from luxury Audis and
Porsche sports cars to cheaper Skodas.
"After years of stagnation, VW will be able to resume work
on a key trouble spot within the group," said Hanover-based
NordLB analyst Frank Schwope.
To be headed by former Daimler executive Andreas Renschler,
the VW-led alliance aims to deepen cooperation in areas
including drive-trains, chassis and electronics.
VW shares ended down 0.1 percent at 191.65 euros. Scania
shares were up 2 percent at 199.90 crowns, just shy of VW's 200
crown bid.
Settlement for shares tendered up until May 12 will not
occur until about May 19, VW said, though it is unlikely
investors pledging to accept the offer will change their minds.
Settlement of stock tendered after May 12 will occur on or
around May 27. The offer period ends at 1500 GMT on May 16.
"It's our conclusion that a higher bid price cannot be
achieved," Sweden's Alecta said. "Even though the bid still does
not fully reflect Scania's long-term value, we believe it is
acceptable."
Swedish state pension fund AP4, which previously rejected
VW's offer, said it will hand in its stake amounting to about
0.6 percent of Scania's equity. Skandia Liv, another pension
fund which owns 0.9 percent of Scania capital, also altered its
initial opposition and accepted the offer.
Separately, Scania Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt welcomed
"the opportunity to accelerate cooperation projects with VW and
MAN without restrictions" as both companies eye closer
cooperation.
To fund its offer, VW plans to sell preferred shares for up
to 2 billion euros, issue hybrid capital of up to 3 billion
euros and draw another 2 billion euros from its ample cash
reserves of 17.7 billion euros.
VW dropped a motion to seek shareholders' approval for
permission to issue as much as 10 billion euros of warrant bonds
or convertible bonds.
($1 = 6.5627 Swedish Crowns)
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Niklas Pollard.;
Editing by Louise Heavens)