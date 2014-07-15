STOCKHOLM, July 15 Volkswagen-owned Scania said on Tuesday order bookings of its trucks hit a new record in the second quarter on the back of stronger demand in Europe and that it planned to raise production rates there during the autumn.

Sweden-based Scania, delisted last month after a 6.7 billion euro buyout by VW of minority shareholders, said order bookings rose to 20,987 trucks in the quarter, up from 20,694 trucks a year ago.

"Scania received a number of major orders and order bookings in Europe improved compared to the first quarter of the year," the company said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, demand in Russia was adversely affected by the turbulence in the region and order bookings in Latin America were significantly lower than the second quarter of last year."

Scania said the need to replace ageing truck fleets and firmer underlying economy were supporting demand in Europe, its biggest market, and that it was set to increase production rates in the region during the autumn months.

"This will imply some new hiring," the company said. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Mia Shanley)