STOCKHOLM, July 15 Volkswagen-owned
Scania said on Tuesday order bookings of its trucks hit a new
record in the second quarter on the back of stronger demand in
Europe and that it planned to raise production rates there
during the autumn.
Sweden-based Scania, delisted last month after a 6.7 billion
euro buyout by VW of minority shareholders, said order bookings
rose to 20,987 trucks in the quarter, up from 20,694 trucks a
year ago.
"Scania received a number of major orders and order bookings
in Europe improved compared to the first quarter of the year,"
the company said in a statement.
"Meanwhile, demand in Russia was adversely affected by the
turbulence in the region and order bookings in Latin America
were significantly lower than the second quarter of last year."
Scania said the need to replace ageing truck fleets and
firmer underlying economy were supporting demand in Europe, its
biggest market, and that it was set to increase production rates
in the region during the autumn months.
"This will imply some new hiring," the company said.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Mia Shanley)