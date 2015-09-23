LONDON, Sept 23 Qatar Investment Authority, one
of Volkswagen's top shareholders, has seen
the value of its holding fall by 3.35 billion euros ($3.73
billion) since the auto maker was hit by an emissions scandal at
the end of last week.
Following is a table of the top five holders of
Volkswagen's preference and ordinary shares, according to
Thomson Reuters Eikon data, showing losses as of 1417 GMT for
preferred shares, and 1423 GMT for ordinary shares.
Volkswagen preference shares Volume Fall in
(mln) value (mln
euros)
Qatar 23.14 1190.5
Capital World 3.57 183.7
Northern Cross 3.56 183.2
Fidelity Worldwide 2.77 142.5
Vanguard 2.74 141.0
Volkswagen ordinary shares
Porsche 149.7 6452.0
Lower Saxony 59.03 2544.2
Qatar 50.15 2161.5
Norges Bank 5.9 254.3
APG 0.76 32.8
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Compiled by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)