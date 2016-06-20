* TCI galvanised shareholders to demand structural change
* Porsche-Piech clan drop threat to vote against dividend
* Dieselgate put ownership structure in spotlight
By Andreas Cremer, Edward Taylor and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, June 20 Investors hungry for reform
at Volkswagen after the diesel emissions
test-cheating scandal may be disappointed at the carmaker's
annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
Galvanised by hedge fund TCI, which launched an attack on
Volkswagen's (VW) corporate governance last month, some
shareholders felt that changes to the company's arcane structure
were inevitable.
There were also signs of discontent among major shareholders
with some members of the Porsche-Piech family indicating they
might dispute the paying of a dividend at the meeting. But that
appeared to have been resolved on Thursday after Volkswagen
presented a 10-year strategy plan.
After decades in which Europe's biggest carmaker appeared to
be run in the interests of the Porsche-Piech clan that controls
the company, Volkswagen's more than half a million employees and
its home state of Lower Saxony, the balance of power seemed set
to tip towards institutional shareholders.
"VW can only develop further if the conflict of interest
between unions, Lower Saxony, the ruling families and
independent shareholders is resolved," said Ingo Speich, a fund
manager at Union Investment which holds about 0.6 percent of VW
preference shares.
A vote by the Porsche-Piech family would have begun to
weaken the special status of Lower Saxony by giving all
shareholders equal voting rights if the dividend were scrapped
for two years in a row.
That would have eliminated the veto rights of Lower Saxony,
with its interests in preserving local jobs, over major
strategic moves such as shutting plants.
But the family closed ranks on Thursday after Volkswagen
presented a strategy plan supposed to turn the company into a
leader in electric vehicles and new forms of mobility such as
ride-hailing and car-sharing.
"The agreement on the dividend shows that no significant
changes are to be expected," said Union Investment's Speich.
Porsche SE, the family's holding company for its
52 percent stake in Volkswagen, said the clan no longer had any
issue with Volkswagen's paying a dividend, thanks to the plan
that it said secured the company's future, and called off a
supervisory board meeting at which the issue was due to be
discussed on Monday.
In an interview with Germany's Bild tabloid, Wolfgang
Porsche and Hans Michel Piech - two senior representatives of
the family on Volkswagen's supervisory board - explicitly backed
executive bonuses, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and the new
strategy, which it said was the only way to preserve jobs.
"We as a family are responsible for Volkswagen," Porsche
told the newspaper. "In this matter, our families, regardless of
what generation, are absolutely unanimous."
These are the key players and issues facing Volkswagen:
THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Dieselgate has put VW's delicately balanced ownership
structure in the spotlight, with the state of Lower Saxony, VW's
second largest shareholder, controlling 20 percent of voting
rights and retaining a blocking minority to veto major strategic
decisions.
The 20-seat supervisory board, or board of directors, grants
equal representation to workforce and shareholder
representatives. But VW differs from other German companies in
one respect - Lower Saxony, where VW is headquartered, gets two
of the 10 shareholder seats, tipping the balance of power.
Analysts say the representatives from Lower Saxony and the
workforce share the common goal of protecting jobs at the
state's biggest company, which employs over 100,000 people in
the northwestern German state.
The clout that labour wields at VW became visible again two
weeks ago when executives and labour bosses, faced with pressure
to make cuts in high-cost German operations, agreed to start
talks without eliminating jobs.
"VW needs a more contemporary structure. Special government
rights are outdated and counterproductive," said London-based
Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst who has a "buy" rating on
the stock.
The structure of the supervisory board, dubbed by
Ellinghorst as the "Super Saxony Board", is mirrored by the
composition of its executive committee, which sets the agenda
for the broader board.
Committee head Hans Dieter Poetsch, also VW's chairman and
former finance chief, and Wolfgang Porsche, are balanced by
three unionists including Bernd Osterloh, the head of VW's works
council, and the chief of trade union IG Metall, as well as
Lower Saxony state premier Stephan Weil.
PORSCHE PIECH CLANS
The Porsche and Piech families, controlling 52 percent of
the votes in VW through Porsche SE, have the power to force
change at VW but have largely kept silent throughout Dieselgate.
The ruling family encompasses a tribe of about 80 people
pursuing diverse interests and careers ranging from design to
real estate, with patriarchs Ferdinand Piech and Wolfgang
Porsche, both grandchildren of VW Beetle creator Ferdinand
Porsche, being slow to hand the wheel to their children.
The family lost its dominant figure at Volkswagen in April
2015 when Ferdinand Piech, the carmaker's former chief executive
and chairman who spearheaded its global expansion, quit after
more than two decades at VW's helm following a power struggle
with then CEO Martin Winterkorn.
With Piech gone, his cousin Wolfgang Porsche is leading the
family, which now occupies four seats on the supervisory board.
The void has been filled by VW's powerful labour unions,
which already had significant influence at the carmaker before
Dieselgate, holding half the seats on the board.
Porsche, Volkswagen's works council chief and the state
premier of Lower Saxony all lined up behind a new strategy for
2025 presented by CEO Matthias Mueller on Thursday, which
promised extensive cost savings to finance new investments to
transform the company into a green mobility leader but was
sketchy on details of job cuts.
TCI
Chris Hohn's London-based hedge fund kicked off a campaign
against Volkswagen's corporate governance in May. "This
extravagance must end," he wrote in a letter to management,
referring to executive bonuses.
TCI, which says it has exposure of 2 percent to Volkswagen,
has gone on to demand a change in the structure of VW and
Porsche to loosen the grip of the Porsche-Piech family, and that
Lower Saxony step back from the supervisory board.
TCI has form in Germany.
In 2005, the hedge fund was a shareholder in Deutsche Boerse
when it was trying to buy the London Stock Exchange
for the second time. Hohn fought such an intense campaign
against the merger that the takeover was called off and Deutsche
Boerse's then chief executive, Werner Seifert, was forced out.
Despite that last contentious foray into Germany, TCI
partner Ben Walker is keen this time to stress the company's
role as a long-term investor with a desire to improve
Volkswagen's performance.
"We think of all the companies we invest in, Volkswagen has
the most potential to improve profits and cash flow but the
company needs encouragement. It needs a wake-up call," he said.
TCI has so far said it is acting alone, but its key points -
that the company has been held back by underperforming and
overpaid management - have resonated widely.
QATAR
In 2009, Qatar emerged as a Volkswagen stakeholder after it
helped stabilise Porsche Automobil Holding SE's rocky finances
in the wake of the Stuttgart-based company's failed takeover
attempt of Volkswagen. A portfolio of derivatives on VW shares
that Porsche had accumulated was hastily sold to Qatar, which
now owns a 17 percent Volkswagen stake.
In April, frustrated with the pace of reform at Volkswagen
shareholder Qatar asked the carmaker for a seat on the company's
executive committee, a request that met with substantial
opposition, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Qatar has so far not gained a seat on the executive
committee. Meantime, it has agreed to nominate former IT
minister Hessa Al-Jaber to represent the emirate on VW's
supervisory board, allowing the carmaker to fulfil legal quotas
for women ahead of the AGM.
Al-Jaber will take the place of Akbar al-Baker, most widely
known as the outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways.
Hessa Al-Jaber, 57, an engineer, was Qatar's Minister of
Information and Technology until March when a consolidation of
Qatar's cabinet abolished her post.
As Qatar's third female government minister she oversaw the
modernisation of Qatar's ICT infrastructure and led a push to
make government communication more transparent launching a
mobile app in 2015 for an e-government online portal. She will
be the first woman to represent the State of Qatar on the
supervisory board of an international group.
A former government advisor to Al-Jaber said she was a
reformist who empathized with the concerns of workers and would
seek to avoid job losses and plant closures.
LABOUR REPS
Volkswagen is similar to other large companies in Germany,
which, under a policy known as co-determination, or
Mitbestimmung, requires supervisory boards to grant equal
representation to workers and members elected by shareholders.
But labour unions wield a greater influence at VW than at
other German companies, a situation whose origins lie in the
1930s when the Nazi regime used expropriated union funds to
build the massive plant at its home town of Wolfsburg.
VW workers were granted wide-ranging rights after the war to
prevent unions from suing for ownership.
Over 90 percent of the Wolfsburg plant's 60,000-strong
workforce are members of Germany's largest union, IG Metall, and
the 10 labour representatives on the supervisory board have a
say in appointing members of the management board.
Labour's excessive clout at VW is a thorn in the side of
investors and analysts who have been urging cuts in jobs and
operations of the core VW brand to lift profitability.
Labour leaders have helped scupper cost cut plans in the
past. Former VW Group Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder - an
ex-BMW CEO - and former VW brand chief Wolfgang
Bernhard - a former McKinsey consultant - were both effectively
ousted after clashing with labour leaders over cost plans.
Labour's top representative, Bernd Osterloh, has publicly
clashed with current VW brand manager Herbert Diess who was
hired three months before Dieselgate broke to turn around the
business.
Having accused Diess of betraying workers and trying to use
the emissions scandal as a pretext for pushing through job cuts,
Osterloh is currently in talks with Diess to agree a cost-saving
strategy for the business as part of VW's post-Dieselgate
transformation.
LOWER SAXONY
VW's power structure rests on close ties between management,
workers and politicians from Germany's northwestern state of
Lower Saxony, where VW is the largest private-sector employer
with over 100,000 workers at six factories. Wolfsburg, where
Volkswagen is headquartered, has the highest per capita income
of any German city.
When VW was privatised during Germany's postwar economic
miracle, Lower Saxony was given special ownership rights under
the so-called Volkswagen Law that gave it supervisory board
seats and a blocking minority over strategic decisions such as
plant closures and takeovers.
Lower Saxony's special powers at VW have been challenged
several times by the European Commission, which has criticised
the Volkswagen Law as blocking the free movement of capital and
has sought to have it overturned by the European Court of
Justice (ECJ). Germany amended the law slightly, and the ECJ
ruled in 2013 that it was now compliant with European law.
For Lower Saxony, represented on the VW supervisory board
through Prime Minister Stephan Weil and Economy Minister Olaf
Lies, the key is to protect local jobs, a goal shared with VW's
unions, which effectively gives the pro-labour camp control of
the board.
Dieselgate has reinforced criticism by investors and
analysts that maximising employment should not be the primary
goal of a supervisory board whose purpose is to monitor top
management for a company's investors and to ensure its health
and profitability.
LEGAL RISKS:
Volkswagen faces a variety of legal risks including civil
claims from drivers and dealerships, possible criminal
prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice and uncertainty
about a proposed settlement with U.S. regulators.
In the United States, Volkswagen has until June 28 to reach
a final diesel emissions settlement with U.S. government
regulators and owners of nearly 500,000 2.0 litre vehicles.
A tentative settlement announced in April includes an offer
by VW to buy back nearly 500,000 polluting vehicles, as well as
an environmental remediation fund to address excess emissions
and a fund to promote green automotive technology.
VW will still face outstanding lawsuits by U.S. states and
talks with dealers to compensate them.
European lawyers say their clients deserve a similar offer
to the potential U.S. deal that includes buybacks or possible
fixes at an estimated cost to Volkswagen of more than $10
billion.
Bentham Europe, a litigation funder, has said it is in
contact with Volkswagen's top 200 investors about launching a
damages claim in Germany for alleged negligence and breaches of
German securities law.
Bentham Europe, a joint venture between Australian-listed
IMF Bentham and U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management
Corp, plans to manage and fund a German claim on a "no win, no
fee" basis, alleging in part that VW failed to publish market
sensitive information in a timely way.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said
last month it planned to join the class-action lawsuits filed
against Volkswagen.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS)
has also said it plans to participate in a German securities
litigation suit against Volkswagen.
A criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department is
also ongoing and is expected to be prolonged.
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz, Ilona Wissenbach, Joern
Poltz, Maiya Keidan, Tom Finn, Simon Jessop, Kirstin Ridley,
David Shepardson, Jessica Dye, Gwladys Fouche; editing by Anna
Willard)