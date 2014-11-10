BRIEF-Qatar's Al Meera Consumer Goods Q1 profit falls
•Q1 net profit 40.5 million riyals versus 49.4 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgMF8O) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PRAGUE Nov 10 Deliveries for Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto grew by 8.6 percent to 91,000 cars in October, the best result for that month in the carmaker's history, it said on Monday.
Skoda Auto, the top exporter in the Czech Republic, said its share in the European market grew to 4.4 percent in October.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
•Q1 net profit 40.5 million riyals versus 49.4 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgMF8O) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 38.9 million yuan to 46.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (38.9 million yuan)