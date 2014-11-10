PRAGUE Nov 10 Deliveries for Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto grew by 8.6 percent to 91,000 cars in October, the best result for that month in the carmaker's history, it said on Monday.

Skoda Auto, the top exporter in the Czech Republic, said its share in the European market grew to 4.4 percent in October.

