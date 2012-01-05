PRAGUE Jan 5 Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto sold a record 875,000 vehicles in 2011, showing a 15 percent year-on-year rise thanks to growth in some of its biggest markets, it said on Thursday.

The carmaker, the Czech Republic's largest exporter, said sales showed strong growth in India, China, Germany and Russia.

The company aims to raise its global sales to 1.5 million by 2018. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)