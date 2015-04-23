BRIEF-Italian Wine Brands Q1 revenue up 6.1 pct at EUR 34.4 mln
* Q1 2017 REVENUES OF EUR 34.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.1% OVER THE SAME PERIOD OF 2016 (EUR 32.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE, April 23 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto has reached an agreement with trade unions on a 3.5 percent wage hike, the carmaker's main union group said on its website.
Unions at the biggest Czech carmaker threatened last week to launch three- to five-day strikes as they sought a higher pay rise than the 3 percent hike offered by the company.
Skoda Auto is the country's top exporter and employs about 24,600 people including temporary staff and provides work for tens of thousands more at supplier companies. It made a record operating profit of 817 million euros last year.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.