BRIEF-Italy car sales fall 4.6 pct in April
* down 4.62 percent in April to 160,359 vehicles - transport ministry
BRATISLAVA, April 9 German car maker Volkswagen said on Thursday it would invest 500 million euros to expand its Slovak production plant.
The new car-body production line will be launched in 2017 at the firm's Bratislava plant and will create hundreds of new jobs, company spokesman Vladimir Machalik said.
The carmaker is the central European economy's major exporter. Nearly all of the Slovak factory's production is sent abroad, with a third headed to the German market. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)
* Subaru Of America Inc reported 52,368 vehicle sales for April 2017, a 4 percent increase over April 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2pU0Bc1 Further company coverage: