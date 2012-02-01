BRATISLAVA Feb 1 German carmaker Volkswagen will add a third production shift and create hundreds of jobs to boost production of its new small-size model in Slovakia.

"Three-shift production, starting from April 16, will create more than 650 new jobs at the assembly plant. Hundreds more will be created by suppliers," Volkswagen Slovakia board member Wilfried von Rath said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, one of Slovakia's top three exporters, produces the Touareg and Audi Q7 sports utility vehicles as well as Porsche Cayenne bodykits at its plant near Bratislava.

The company, expecting to boost SUV production in Slovakia by 25 percent this year, started production of the small size family model in the second half of 2011.

The company's production plan for this year is 400,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Dan Lalor)