By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, June 20 Workers at Volkswagen's
Slovak plants went on strike on Tuesday over demands
for a bigger wage rise, hitting a key part of the central
European country's manufacturing output.
About 70 percent of VW's 12,300 employees at its three
factory facilities joined the protest, union chief Zoroslav
Smolinsky said, adding that production would be hit.
VW declined to comment on the impact of the first-ever
strike at a major Slovak plant, which comes as economies across
central Europe outpace western Europe, leading to a labour
shortage that many companies worry limits growth.
On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supported the
unlimited strike action by the VW workers, which began as labour
office data on Tuesday showed Slovakia's unemployment rate fell
to 7.4 percent in May, the lowest since the global financial
crisis hit central Europe in 2008.
"Why should a company making one of highest-quality and most
luxurious cars with a high labour productivity pay its Slovak
workers half or one third of the amount it pays to the same
workers in western Europe?" Fico said to reporters.
But VW's Slovak unit said last week that union demands for a
heftier pay hike would endanger the plant's competitiveness
within the car group and also job stability.
The VW workers are seeking a 16 percent pay hike and have
refused management's offer of a 4.5 percent raise this year and
4.2 percent raise next year, plus bonuses.
"We deserve at least a double-digit raise," Smolinsky said.
VW produced 388,687 cars in Slovakia in 2016. The company
pays an average wage of 1,800 euros ($2,008) a month, double the
national average.
That figure is also higher than the average salary of 37,000
crowns ($1,577) that VW pays at its Czech carmaker Skoda Auto.
Slovakia's Finance Ministry has calculated 12 days of an
uninterrupted strike would cut 0.1 percentage points off the
country's annual economic output.
Growth is seen at 3.3 percent this year and above 4 percent
in the coming years, with the car sector the most important
driver. Slovakia, with a population of 5.4 million, makes more
than a 1 million vehicles a year and is the biggest per capita
producer in the world.
Besides VW, Kia and Peugeot run plants
in Slovakia and Jaguar Land Rover is building a
plant due online next year.
Peugeot and Kia have raised wages at their Slovak plants by
6.3 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
($1 = 23.4600 Czech crowns)
(Editing by Jason Hovet and Alexander Smith)