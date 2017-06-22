* Unions and management fail to agree on pay rise
* Strike may continue for another week
* Car production is the driving force of Slovak economy
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points
(Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands,
background)
By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's
Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after
talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said
on Thursday.
He did not specify whether or when the talks with the
management will resume but added the unions would look into
options to intensify the strike that has hit production at the
biggest private employer in Slovakia.
About 70 percent of VW's 12,300 employees joined the protest
that started on Tuesday at the plant that exports virtually all
of its output.
The first strike at a major Slovak plant since the 1989 end
of communist rule comes as economies across Central Europe
outpace Western Europe, leading to a labour shortage that many
companies worry will limit growth.
After seven hours of talks on Wednesday and four hours on
Thursday, the unions reduced their original demand of a
16-percent boost over two years to 13.9 percent, refusing the
management's offer of 9 percent raise plus bonuses.
The unions are also asking for better work conditions such
as longer lunch breaks.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supported the action on
Monday, saying Volkswagen's Slovak workers deserve the same pay
as workers in western Europe for doing the same work.
VW's Slovak unit said last week that union demands for a
bigger pay hike would endanger the plant's competitiveness
within the car group and also job stability.
VW produced 388,687 cars in Slovakia in 2016. It makes
Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Volkswagen up!, Seat Mii, Skoda
Citigo, and bodies for the Porsche Cayenne.
The company pays an average wage of 1,800 euros a month
including bonuses, double the national average.
"We will strike tomorrow, on Saturday, Sunday, maybe for a
week, (they) will suffer," Smolinsky told hundreds of workers
gathered in front of the factory as they erupted into chants and
whistles.
Slovakia's Finance Ministry has estimated that 12 days of an
uninterrupted strike would cut 0.1 percentage point off the
country's annual economic output.
Growth is seen at 3.3 percent this year and above 4 percent
in coming years, with the auto sector the most important driver.
Slovakia, with a population of 5.4 million, produces more than 1
million vehicles a year, making it the biggest per-capita auto
producer in the world.
Besides VW, Kia Motors Corp and Peugeot
have plants in Slovakia. Jaguar Land Rover
is building a plant due to open next year.
Peugeot and Kia have raised wages at their Slovak plants by
6.3 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Susan Thomas and
Adrian Croft)