(Adds union comment paragraphs 5,6))
BRATISLAVA, June 25 Volkswagen's Slovak unit
said on Sunday it had reached a wage deal with a trade union to
end a six-day strike that has hit production at the country's
biggest private employer.
A VW spokeswoman said workers will get a 4.7 percent wage
rise from this month, another 4.7 percent increase from January
2018 and a further 4.1 percent boost from November 2018 plus a
500 euro ($560) one-off bonus.
The deal is a compromise between the union's original demand
of a 16 percent hike over two years and the company's offer of a
combined 8.7 percent boost.
About 70 percent of VW's 12,300 workers who joined the
strike on Tuesday will return to work, and production lines that
normally make about 1,000 cars a day will resume operations on
Monday morning, the spokeswoman added.
The union confirmed on its Facebook page that an agreement
had been reached.
"We're ending the strike with a very successful negotiation.
We managed to agree on a combined wage hike of 14.12 percent by
November 2018," union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said.
VW produced 388,687 cars in Slovakia in 2016, including the
Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda marques.
The company pays its Slovak employees, excluding top
management, an average of 1,800 euros a month including bonuses,
double the national average but less than half of the 4,200
euros earned by equivalent employees in Germany, according to
the union.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has supported the strike,
saying Volkswagen should pay its Slovak workers the same pay as
its western European ones.
The Finance Ministry has estimated that 12 days of strike
would have cut 0.1 percentage point off the country's annual
economic output.
The company, which exports almost all of its output, did not
comment on the impact of the six-day strike.
Slovakia's growth is seen at 3.3 percent this year and above
4 percent in coming years, with the auto sector the most
important driver. Slovakia, with a population of 5.4 million,
produces more than 1 million vehicles a year, making it the
biggest per-capita auto producer in the world.
Kia Motors Corp and Peugeot also have
plants in Slovakia and Jaguar Land Rover is due to
open one next year.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Adrian Croft)