FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is replacing Mercedes as the main sponsor of Germany's national soccer team after 45 years, it said in a statement on Friday.

Europe's largest car maker, which is rebuilding its reputation tarnished by an emissions-cheating scandal, said it signed a five year contract starting in January 2019. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)