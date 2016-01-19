SEOUL Jan 19 South Korea's environment ministry
said it plans to file a criminal complaint later on Tuesday
against the head of the South Korean unit of Volkswagen AG
and Audi AG over an emissions test
cheating scandal.
The complaint against Johannes Thammer, managing director of
Audi Volkswagen Korea, says that a recall plan submitted by the
German automakers failed to address key elements required under
the country's environment law, the ministry said in a statement.
In November, South Korea, after conducting its own emissions
test, fined the German automaker a record 14.1 billion won
($11.7 million) and ordered a recall of 125,522 vehicles.
Volkswagen submitted a recall plan on Jan. 6 at the request
of the ministry.
($1 = 1,210.3 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina
Gibbs)