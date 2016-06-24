SEOUL, June 24 A South Korean court issued an
arrest warrant on Friday for a Korea-based Volkswagen AG
executive in connection with the German automaker's
cheating of vehicle emissions tests, a prosecution official
said.
The arrest warrant is the first to be levelled against a
Volkswagen executive anywhere in the world after the firm
admitted to using software to fool emissions tests, spurring
legal action in the United States, Germany, South Korea and
elsewhere.
"This is just the beginning of the investigation," the
official at the prosecution office said, declining to be named
because the investigation was ongoing.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)